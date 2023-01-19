MET Department monitoring Tropical Storm Cheneso

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorogical Services in Malawi says it is monitoring Tropical Storm Cheneso which has formed in the Indian Ocean where it is expected to intensify as it continues moving westward towards Madagascar coast.

The storm is moving at a speed of 35km/hour and maximum wind speed of 56km/hour and is expected to make a landfall on the Madagascar coast in the next 24 hours on Thursday 19th January 2023

According to the department, at the current position, the Tropical Storm Cheneso has no impact on Malawi weather.

“However, currently a rain belt is still active over Malawi and is expected to maintain heavy rains and thunderstorms in most areas with a threat of flash flooding particularly over lakeshore and northern areas as heavy rains persist,” reads part of the statement released yesterday.

Meanwhile, DCCMS will continue to monitor the movement and strength of Tropical Storm Cheneso and will communicate any possible impacts on Malawi Weather.

The MET Department has since advised people to avoid crossing flooded and fast flowing waters due to the flash floods.

Last year, Cyclone Gombe and Cyclone Anna hit Malawi, destroying roads and houses and leaving thousands of people homeless.

