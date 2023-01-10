Child drowns in dam in Mangochi

A 10-year-old boy identified as Bruno Chinziri drowned on Sunday in Nalikokote Dam where he went to swim with his friends.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident happened within Maldeco in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.

According to Daudi, the child’s father who is a teacher at Mwantiba Primary School told police that he left his son playing together with three friends at home and went to attend church meetings.

“It is reported that Chinziri and friends decided to go to the said dam without their parents’ knowledge. The four started swimming and Chinziri went to a deeper part where he drowned,” she explained.

Daudi went on to say that the child’s friends noted his disappearance and rushed to inform their parents. He was later found floating in the dam.

The incident was reported at Makokola Police Unit who visited the scene along with medical personnel.

Postmortem conducted at Koche Health Centre indicated that he died due to suffocation.

Police in the district are appealing to parents and guardians not to allow their young children to play or swim in water bodies more especially in this rainy season to prevent such incidents from happening.

Chinziri hailed from Maliko Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

