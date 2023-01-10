Skeffa says he has zero interest in politics

Gigantic musician Skeffa Chimoto has said he is not interested in politics following his attendance at a Malawi Congress Party rally in Nkhotakota over the weekend.

Chimoto`s presence at the Malawi Congress Party`s rally in the said district which happens to be his home, raised speculations about his interest to contest for a parliamentary seat in the area.

The musician told Times Media that he was invited to the event to perform and not to practice politics.

He added that he was asked to sit at the high table to shift attention from where he initially sat.

Speaking to the local media, MCP Director of Youth Richard Chimwenod Banda who organized the rally said Chimoto was there to perform and he was introduced to people at the rally as a person who comes from Nkhotakota.

Musicians are usually invited to political rallies for performances. This is used as a strategy for attracting huge patronage to the rallies.

