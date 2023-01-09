Man caught removing drips from cholera patients

A man in Blantyre, Malawi was yesterday caught removing drips from cholera patients at Limbe Health Centre.

The man allegedly claimed to be a health worker and for since Friday he was removing drips from cholera patients.

Writing on social media, one health workers at the centre said they would put drips on patients but when coming back they would find the drips have been removed and they wondered who was doing this.

“Now these patients are dehydrated and we are understaffed, yet someone is doing something like this,” the health worker said.

Spokesperson for the Blantyre District Health Office, Chrissy Banda, confirmed the incident but said they were yet to know the intention of the suspect.

Malawi has been hit hard by Cholera which has killed 704 people since March, including 17 people yesterday. The country has recorded 21,024 infections since March and currently 860 people are in treatment centres countrywide.

