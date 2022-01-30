Several killed after car ploughs into crowd in Mzimba

A car rammed into a crowd of people at Luviri bus depot in Mzimba district this morning, killing four people.

The accident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

Reports indicate that a learner driver took the car to wash it in the area but on the way the driver failed to negotiate a corner.

The vehicle missed the road and rammed into motorcycle and bicycle taxi transporters who were standing by the road waiting for customers.

According to an eyewitness, one man from the area and three ladies whose identities were yet to be known died at the scene of the accident.

Some people also suffered injuries due to the accident and they were taken to Mzimba Hospital.