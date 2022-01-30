Lightning kills two, injures one in Dedza

Two people have died while another person has been injured after being struck by lightning in Dedza.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon January 29, 2022 at Ngononda Village in Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in the district.

Some people in the area have since demolished houses belonging to one family on allegation that the family was behind the lightning strikes

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda has identified the victims as Silvester Samalani Mthunzi, 30, and Peter Majiya, 50. They all hailed from Ngononda Village in Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza.

The victim who has been injured (whose particulars are not known) has been referred to Dedza District Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Dedza Police has condemned the actions of gravediggers for demolishing some of the houses and destruction of the properties belonging to Namano family over accusations that the family bewitched those two due to ongoing land disputes among them.

Police have warned those involved in destruction of the houses that they will be brought to book.

Currently, the victim’s family are seeking refuge at Dedza police station.