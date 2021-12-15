Dowa Police recover 26 stolen tablets, 8 suspects arrested

Police in Dowa have recovered 26 Lenovo tablets and have arrested five Congolese nationals, two Malawians and a Nigerian national suspected to have broken into a School at Dzaleka Refugee Camp where the tablets and other items worth K17.7 million were stolen.

The theft happened on December 4, 2021 at Umodzi Katubza Primary School at Dzaleka Refugee Camp where 98 Lenovo tablets, one laptop and other accessories were stolen.

Following the burglary and theft , police have been conducting investigations that have led to the arrest of eight suspects.

The arrest of the eight suspects has also led to the recovery of 26 Lenovo tablets and one laptop. Meanwhile, investigations are still in progress to recover the remaining items.

Among the arrested suspects, five are from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who are all refugees from Dzaleka Refugee Camp, two are Malawians and one is a Nigerian national.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of breaking into a building and commit felony therein.