Neymar to retire

One of the World’s football heavyweights, Neymar, has announced the ‘date’ he will retire from football.

The Brazilian who plies his trade at PSG in France revealed in a documentary that his football days will be over after next year’s world cup outing.

Neymar, Brazil’s second all-time goalscorer after Pele, believes he will not be in a state to “mentally endure” more football life after the 2022 Qatar World Cup saying he see it as his “last World Cup”.

“I see it as my last because I don’t know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more. So I’ll do everything to turn up well, do everything to win with my country, to realise my greatest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it.” said the 29-year-old striker in a documentary.

He will be 34 during the 2026 World Cup which will be hosted by the Americas – Canada, Mexico and the United States.