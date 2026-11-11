UNIMA students lose patience over blackouts

Anger is mounting among University of Malawi (UNIMA) students as relentless electricity blackouts continue to frustrate their examination preparations, leaving them struggling to study, finish assignments and keep up with academic demands.



The students say they are tired of losing precious study hours every time power goes off, with some forced to abandon their books, while others cannot complete research projects or hold group discussions.



One of the affected students, Collidah Kachale, a fourth-year Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science student, said daily power interruptions were leaving students stranded as their laptops and mobile phones run out of charge before they can complete and submit research projects.



Kachale said the situation was particularly frustrating during examinations, when every hour of study matters but blackouts keep cutting short students’ efforts to prepare.

Kachale: Frustrated

She warned that the disruptions could cost students good academic results because they are being denied the opportunity to study adequately and participate in group discussions.



Kachale has since appealed to Minister of Education Bright Nsaka to engage the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) and ensure that UNIMA students are spared prolonged power interruptions during the examination period.



“We are left with no option because, during this examination period, we are failing to study due to persistent electricity outages,” said Kachale.



But the frustration goes beyond missed study hours. Another student, Staphel Nyirenda, said students staying at Chikanda are also living with security fears whenever darkness falls, with some reportedly being robbed during power outages.



Nyirenda said the blackouts were even leaving students struggling to prepare meals, adding another burden to their already difficult daily lives. She has appealed to relevant authorities to urgently intervene and end the disruptions.