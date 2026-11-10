Temwa Chawinga chases another crown

Temwa Chawinga is not done collecting football honours as Malawi’s global superstar has landed another big nomination, this time for the 2026 BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award.



Fresh from making her mark among the world’s elite, Chawinga is now chasing another crown, with fans across the globe getting the chance to vote for their favourite player.



Advertisements The Kansas City Current forward faces stiff competition from Ewa Pajor of Barcelona, Alexia Putellas of London City Lionesses, Alessia Russo of Arsenal and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw of Manchester City.



The five nominees were selected by coaches, journalists and former football experts in recognition of their performances during the year.



The race is now in the hands of football fans, who can cast their votes until November 18, 2026.



Advertisements The winner will be unveiled during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.



Chawinga’s latest nomination comes after she finished 10th in the 2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or rankings, putting her among the world’s top female footballers and giving Malawi another reason to keep its eyes on the global stage.