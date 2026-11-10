Chinsapo businessman faces fuel sentence

A Lilongwe businessman risks punishment after police seized more than 1,500 litres of fuel from his shop in Chinsapo 2.



Central West Region (CWR) Police spokesperson Foster Benjamin has identified the businessman as Andrew Mwandira, who is expected to be sentenced by a Lilongwe court this morning.



Advertisements Police arrested Mwandira after discovering 820 litres of diesel, 680 litres of petrol and 175 litres of oil at his shop at Chinsapo 2 Stage.



He was charged with illegal possession of liquid petroleum, with the court expected to deliver its sentence today.



His case comes amid growing police crackdowns on suspected illegal fuel possession, with three other men separately arrested in Lilongwe for allegedly possessing about 1,400 litres of fuel.



Advertisements Meanwhile, police in Mangochi have arrested a 42-year-old man, Martin Moyo, for allegedly possessing 500 litres of diesel without a permit.



Mangochi Police spokesperson Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi says Moyo was arrested on November 9, 2026, at Bakili Muluzi Highway Roundabout after officers intercepted and searched the Nissan Vanette he was driving.



Police discovered three drums containing the diesel, but Moyo allegedly failed to produce documents authorising him to possess or transport the fuel.



Advertisements He is expected to appear in court soon.