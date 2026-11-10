MASO Awards unveils 31 categories

More than 150 artists and creatives are in the race for recognition after organisers of the MASO Awards 2026 unveiled nominees across 31 categories.



The nominations cover Malawi’s diverse creative industry, with artists competing in music genres such as hip-hop, gospel, dancehall, R&B, Afro-soul and trap, alongside poetry, modelling, visual arts and content creation.



Among the nominees for Best Male Artist are Loiso, Casino, Eli Njuchi, Praise Umali, Joe Ikon, Crispy MW, Kell Kay and Driemo.



The Best Female Artist category features Lady Aika, Theresa Phondo, Temwa, Oana, Maggie Kadrum and Miracle Chinga.



Meanwhile, Casino, S Khrizy, Malonie Kyz, Trinket, Heis. Parable, Lil Kellz, Em EL, BrainLock T-Kas and Troy Mob are among the contenders for Best New Male Artist.



In the gospel categories, Paul Kachala, Beracah, Shammah Vocalz, Alex Nkalo, Sam Mjura Mkandawire and Blessed Msiska have been nominated for Best Gospel Artist (Male).



The female category features Theresa Phondo, Miracle Chinga, Esther Chitheka, Shyreen, Chisomo Chimoto and Thoko Suya.



Other categories include Best Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Album, Best Hip-Hop Act, Best Music Video, Best Producer and Best Stage Performance.



The organisers have also announced three honorary awards recognising outstanding contributions and achievements. The Dare Devilz will receive the MASO Lifetime Achievement Award, Mikozi Network will be honoured with the MASO Icon Award.



In the other hand, the Malawi Women’s National Football Team, popularly known as the Scorchers, will receive the MASO National Pride Award.



Speaking to Malawi24, MASO Awards Executive Director Augustine Mukisi said members of the public can vote for their preferred nominees through the awards’ official voting platform.