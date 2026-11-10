50 Cent pulls a Drake: When the beef gets hot, the king of trolls runs to court!

50 Cent warned that Rick Ross would run to the authorities when the beef got hot. Twelve days later, the king of trolls was knocking on a federal court’s door himself.

You couldn’t make this up!

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On 13 October, 50 Cent appeared on The Crew Has It podcast, mocking Rick Ross over his past as a correctional officer.

His argument was simple: Rick Ross was a difficult man to beef with because, when things got serious, he would involve law enforcement.

“When it [gets] hot, they’re just going to tell, bro. Trust me on that one, man,”declared 50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson.

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He laughed off his long-running feud with Rick Ross as entertainment.

Fast-forward just 13 days to 26 October.

The man who warned that his rivals would tell when the heat got too much had filed a multimillion-dollar federal lawsuit against Tia Kemp, the former partner of Rick Ross, real name William Leonard Roberts II.

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And here’s where the irony gets even sweeter.

50 Cent had reportedly mocked an alleged assault involving Kemp and Ross’s 21-year-old son, even joking about paying the suspected attacker’s bail.

Kemp retaliated by attacking 50 Cent’s family on social media, including making alleged offensive allegations about his 14-year-old son.

Suddenly, the man who had spent years turning other people’s family troubles into entertainment was no longer laughing.

He wanted authorities to intervene.

While attacking a minor is indefensible, and seeking legal protection for a child is entirely legitimate, other commentators have said that doesn’t erase the uncomfortable question hanging over the 51 year old’s own conduct.

“Why is another man’s family fair game for entertainment, but yours becomes a legal emergency?” asked one person on YouTube

“And haven’t we seen this movie before? During his explosive feud with Kendrick Lamar, Drake brought family allegations into the lyrical warfare. Kendrick responded with devastating diss tracks. Drake eventually took his grievances to court, suing Universal Music Group over Not Like Us” said another.

Now 50 Cent, who backed Drake, has found himself in a courtroom battle of his own.

The king of trolls has spent nearly two decades mocking rivals, exposing their private lives and turning personal humiliation into public entertainment.

In 2009, he even teamed up with Tia Kemp to embarrass Rick Ross. Seventeen years later, that same woman is on the receiving end of his legal action.

Talk about a spectacular reversal!

Ja Rule must be somewhere playing Clap Back on repeat. The most delicious part? 50 Cent’s own words have returned to haunt him.

He said when the beef gets hot, people tell. Well, the beef got hot. And the man who laughed at the idea of running to the authorities ran to the courthouse.