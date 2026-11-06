Chef sacked over pineapple pizza row

An Italian chef has been sacked from a restaurant in Australia after refusing to put pineapple on a pizza, saying it was an insult to his culture.



However, a tribunal ruling shows his sacking involved several complaints, not just his refusal to put pineapple on pizzas.



International media reports indicate that Davide Tamburella was fired in May from La Costa, Australia about two weeks after a meeting at which management raised a series of complaints about his conduct.



One was his refusal to make ham and pineapple pizzas for guests at a function and the chef is reported to have said that management directions need not to be followed when it is offensive to his culture.



The details emerged after Tamburella took the matter to Australia’s Fair Work Commission, claiming he had been unfairly dismissed.



In a ruling, the commission noted that it was the third time in four years he had refused to use the fruit on pizzas.



It dismissed his claim because it was filed too late, so it did not decide whether the sacking was fair.



Management also raised concerns about foul language, his communication style and rising frustration in the workplace.



The ruling described an incident in April in which he fractured bones in his right hand after striking a metal hand rail.



The tribunal heard that Tamburella had hoped the restaurant would sponsor a visa allowing skilled workers to become permanent residents, but the restaurant ended that process after his dismissal.