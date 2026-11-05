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Mutharika pays tribute to Mapanje

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President Arthur Peter Mutharika has paid tribute to legendary Malawian writer and academic Professor Jack Mapanje following his death at the age of 82.

In a condolence message, Mutharika said he and the First Lady were deeply saddened by the death of the celebrated poet, whose literary works earned him international recognition.

The President described Mapanje as a distinguished academic and iconic writer whose contribution to literature went beyond entertaining and educating readers.

He also praised the late professor for his courage in challenging the status quo, particularly during a period when questioning those in authority could attract serious consequences.

Mutharika said Mapanje should be remembered for his commitment to speaking out against injustice and holding those in power accountable.

“As we mourn this venerable son of the soil, let us emulate his patriotic commitment to fighting for the just and prosperous Malawi we all envision,” said Mutharika.

Mapanje died in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, following an illness. His death was confirmed by his son, Lunda Mapanje.

The celebrated poet and academic earned international acclaim through several literary works, including Of Chameleons and Gods, The Chattering Wagtails of Mikuyu Prison and Skipping Without Ropes.

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