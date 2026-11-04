Malondera elected AFROPAC Chairperson

Malawi’s Lilongwe Nyanja Member of Parliament, Steven Baba Malondera who is the Chairperson of Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has been elected Chairperson of the African Organization of Public Accounts Committees (AFROPAC) for a four-year term.



Malondera was elected on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, during the organisation’s 6th Annual General Meeting and Conference held at Alisa Hotel in Accra, Ghana.



Advertisements In his acceptance speech, Malondera called on African governments to respect the independence of parliamentary oversight committees and avoid interfering with their work.



He emphasised that Public Accounts Committees must be allowed to carry out their mandate of scrutinising public expenditure without intimidation or political interference.



“Do not intimidate our committees. Do not obstruct their work. Do not frustrate their investigations. Do not turn accountability into a political battlefield,” Malondera said.



Advertisements He further warned that governments that are uncomfortable with scrutiny should reflect on their commitment to transparency and accountability.





Malondera joined AFROPAC in 2022 as an ordinary committee member before rising through its leadership ranks to become Secretary-General.



During his speech, Malondera paid tribute to outgoing Chairperson Medard Lubega Sseggona and his Executive Committee for their contribution to the organisation.



Advertisements He challenged the incoming leadership to prioritise tangible results, saying the positions they had been elected to should translate into stronger financial oversight and accountability across the continent.



AFROPAC was established in 2013 in Arusha, Tanzania, bringing together parliamentary committees from across Africa responsible for scrutinising public expenditure and promoting accountability in public financial management.