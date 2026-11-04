Mathanga defends open tender fuel system

Energy and Mining Minister Jean Mathanga has defended the government’s open tender system for fuel procurement, arguing that government-to-government (G-to-G) arrangements could create loopholes for corruption.



Speaking on Luntha Exclusive, Mathanga said G-to-G arrangements often involve intermediaries who facilitate transactions between governments and fuel-supplying countries, creating opportunities for malpractice.



Advertisements She said the government opted for open tendering to allow different suppliers to compete, enabling authorities to select those offering the most favourable terms for fuel supply.



On fuel availability, Mathanga said the situation had stabilised in the Northern Region, expressing hope that the improvement would soon extend to the Central and Southern regions.



She added that government was pursuing policies to strengthen the mining and agricultural sectors to increase foreign exchange earnings, which are crucial to addressing the country’s fuel supply challenges.



Advertisements Meanwhile, Mathanga attributed persistent power interruptions partly to ageing electricity generation equipment that had not received adequate maintenance over the years.



She explained that some generating units are temporarily switched off to allow repairs and routine maintenance, affecting electricity supply to consumers.



The minister expressed confidence that continued maintenance and other government interventions would improve power generation and stabilise electricity supply.



Advertisements Fuel shortages and persistent power interruptions remain major concerns for households, businesses and industries, with reliable energy supplies critical to the country’s economic activities.