Democrats seize Congress in major blow to Trump

Democrats have taken control of both chambers of the United States Congress, dealing a major political blow to President Donald Trump and his Republican administration.



The victory gives the party control of the Senate and House of Representatives, significantly weakening Trump’s grip on Washington and giving Democrats greater power to challenge his policies during the remainder of his presidency.



With control of Congress, Democrats can block key legislative proposals, frustrate Trump’s policy agenda and launch investigations into his administration, potentially opening a new front in the political battle against the president.



Democrats made significant gains in traditionally Republican strongholds, including Texas, Ohio and Kansas, where their candidates won Senate seats previously held by Republicans.



The Republican losses have been linked to growing public frustration over the rising cost of living, increasing fuel prices and the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which have put pressure on Trump’s administration.



Trump has acknowledged the Democrats’ strong performance, conceding that the opposition party had done well in the elections. He also pointed to the war in Iran and rising fuel prices as some of the factors behind the Republican Party’s poor showing.



The results are expected to complicate Trump’s efforts to push through his legislative agenda over the remaining two years of his presidency. They could also embolden Democrats to intensify scrutiny of his administration, including renewed calls for impeachment.