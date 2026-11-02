Tobacco’s hidden cost: children missing class

As Malawi works to protect its tobacco industry and maintain access to international markets, concerns are growing over the children whose education, health and future are threatened by child labour in tobacco-growing communities.



An estimated 2.1 million children aged between five and 17 are engaged in child labour in Malawi, with poverty and household vulnerability exposing many to exploitative and hazardous working conditions, according to figures cited by the Media Network on Tobacco (MNT).



The network says children in tobacco-growing communities are particularly at risk of being exposed to agricultural activities that interfere with their education, health and development.



In a statement marking World Tobacco Growers Day, observed on October 28, MNT president Alfred Chauwa said child labour remained a serious challenge requiring collective action from government, tobacco companies, growers and other stakeholders.



Citing research into tobacco tenancy arrangements, Chauwa said more than 31,000 children had been identified as working within such arrangements, highlighting the need for stronger protection of children in tobacco-producing communities.



He warned that children must not be exposed to hazardous tobacco farming activities, including handling tobacco leaves, exposure to pesticides and carrying heavy loads.



“No tobacco leaf is worth a child’s education, health or future,” Chauwa said.



The concerns come as Malawi strengthens efforts to improve transparency in its tobacco industry through the Tobacco Commission’s Know Your Grower (KYG) Initiative, which seeks to identify growers and trace tobacco from production to the marketplace.



However, MNT says registration alone will not eliminate child labour unless it is accompanied by effective monitoring, enforcement of labour laws and practical interventions addressing the poverty that leaves some households vulnerable.



The network has called for stronger labour inspections, improved access to education and social protection programmes to help families keep children in school rather than relying on their labour.



It has also urged tobacco buying companies to strengthen their commitment to responsible sourcing by investing in farmer welfare, fair contractual relationships and effective child labour prevention systems.



MNT says government institutions, traditional leaders, civil society organisations and development partners must work together to ensure that children are protected from hazardous agricultural activities.



As Malawi seeks to sustain tobacco production and strengthen its position in international markets, the network argues that the industry’s success should also be measured by its commitment to human rights and the protection of children.



Chauwa said MNT would continue using public-interest journalism to raise awareness about child labour, promote access to education and hold stakeholders in the tobacco supply chain accountable for their responsibilities.