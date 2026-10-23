Malawi urged to confront Russian job traps

Malawi has been urged to demand answers over deceptive recruitment schemes allegedly exposing African youths to Russian war-related industries as leaders prepare for next week’s Russia–Africa Summit.



Human rights advocates and political scholars want African governments to secure safeguards on recruitment, information-sharing, consular access, trafficking investigations and the safe return of affected citizens.



Their concerns follow criticism that African leaders failed to raise the plight of young people allegedly trapped at a Russian drone manufacturing facility in Alabuga during last year’s summit in Moscow.



The third Russia–Africa Summit is scheduled for October 28–29, 2026, in Moscow. Russia’s TASS news agency reported in July that Malawi and 30 other countries had confirmed participation.



However, critics say the meeting should address the risks facing African youths recruited through promises of jobs, scholarships and vocational training, alongside broader economic cooperation.



‘Lives must come first’



Legal and education rights commentator Benedicto Kondowe said Malawi must put the safety of its citizens ahead of diplomatic and economic interests.



“No economic opportunity or diplomatic relationship can justify exposing vulnerable young people to war through deception. The dignity, safety, and lives of Malawians must come before diplomatic convenience,” Kondowe said.



Reports emerged in November 2025 alleging that Malawian girls were among hundreds of young African women recruited to work at Alabuga, a Russian industrial zone associated with the production of military drones used in the war against Ukraine.



Kondowe said allegations that Africans were misled by promises of employment or training before being exposed to armed conflict required urgent scrutiny, while stressing that individual cases must be independently verified.



He also urged Malawi to pursue practical benefits from its international partnerships, including scholarships and technical training in science, medicine, engineering and agriculture.



He said cooperation in agricultural mechanisation, irrigation, energy and health infrastructure should also deliver technology transfer, local skills and jobs.



How the Alabuga scheme works

In August 2026, Minister of Homeland Security Peter Mukhito expressed concern over deceptive employment and education recruitment schemes following reports that four Malawian youths had become trapped in Russian war-related industries after being recruited through the Alabuga Special Economic Zone.



The Alabuga Start programme targets women aged 18 to 22 through social media advertisements offering work-study opportunities in hospitality, catering and floristry.



The advertised benefits include free air travel, accommodation and competitive salaries.



However, investigative reports have alleged that some recruits face passport confiscation, harsh working conditions and pressure to assemble military equipment after arriving in Russia.



The facility has also attracted security concerns because of its role in producing military drones during Russia’s war against Ukraine.



Mukhito’s August remarks marked a public acknowledgment of government concern over deceptive recruitment. However, officials maintained that they had not received formal reports confirming that Malawians had been directly enlisted in Russian military or defence activities.



Calls for African action



Malawian media and political scholar Jan Kasunda, who is based in China, urged African leaders to make deceptive recruitment a priority at the summit.



“I urge all African leaders to ensure this issue is presented and discussed thoroughly and honestly. It is vital to agree on practical measures to curb this vice, prevent future occurrences, and implement a plan to safely return all African youths trapped in the war zone to their home countries,” Kasunda said.



Governance and human rights advocate Undule Mwakasungula also called for stronger international cooperation to dismantle trafficking networks, protect vulnerable young people and hold those responsible accountable.



He said African governments must also create jobs, expand skills training and provide economic opportunities at home to reduce young people’s vulnerability to deceptive overseas offers.



“Protecting the lives and dignity of African youth must be a shared priority for all governments,” Mwakasungula said.



Mwakasungula warned that recruiting African youths into foreign conflict zones under false pretences raises serious human rights concerns.



In 2024, Malawi joined Kenya, South Africa, Botswana and Lesotho in joint investigations aimed at tracing and repatriating citizens affected by recruitment into Russia’s war against Ukraine.



The conflict has also claimed the lives of Africans recruited into Russian forces. Zambian national Lemekani Nyirenda and Tanzanian national Nemes Tarimo were among those who joined the fighting and were later killed.



Mwakasungula urged Malawi to use its international partnerships to secure practical benefits in agriculture, energy, healthcare, education, technology and industrial development.



He said Malawi should seek greater access to Russian markets for agricultural exports, investment in local industries and cooperation to address foreign exchange shortages and secure supplies of fuel and essential commodities.



Malawi’s delegation under scrutiny



Questions have also emerged over Malawi’s representation at this year’s summit.



Reports indicate that Malawi will not send a delegation comprising officials from the ministries responsible for foreign affairs, trade and homeland security to the Moscow meeting.



No official explanation was provided for the reported absence. However, reports indicate that the delegation was instead attending the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa summit in Harare, Zimbabwe.



The delegation to Harare is reportedly led by Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda, while President Peter Mutharika is on a private trip to South Africa.



Following last year’s Russia–Africa Summit, Chaponda said reports of young women allegedly trapped in drone manufacturing plants were new to him at the time.



He indicated that he had hoped to seek clarification from Russian authorities, but the matter was not formally addressed during the meetings.



US report raises trafficking concerns



Malawi is also facing scrutiny over its efforts to combat human trafficking.



The 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report by the United States Department of State said the government had made overall progress compared with the previous reporting period, but Malawi remained on Tier 2 because it had not fully met the minimum standards for eliminating trafficking.



The report highlighted media and non-governmental organisation accounts alleging that recruiters, including Russian officials and illicit recruitment agents, targeted women aged 18 to 22 from Africa, South Asia and South America with promises of vocational training.



Some were subsequently placed in military drone production facilities, according to the report.



“Media report that workers at these sites are subjected to hazardous conditions, surveillance, hour and wage violations, contract switching, and worker-paid recruitment fees, all of which are indicators of human trafficking,” the report states.



The report also raised concerns about Malawian men recruited through online advertisements for information technology jobs in Thailand.



Some are reportedly taken to neighbouring countries and forced to work in online scam operations involving financial fraud, with allegations of confinement, debt bondage and physical abuse.



Two months ago, Mukhito acknowledged the existence of fraudulent online job offers and educational scholarships, saying the government and other stakeholders were conducting civic education campaigns to address the problem.