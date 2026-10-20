Mozambique deal nears to ease blackouts

As blackouts continue to cripple businesses, disrupt households and frustrate consumers, there is fresh hope that the power crisis could soon ease as a 50-megawatt electricity deal between Malawi and Mozambique nears completion.



The development comes as the government targets December to end prolonged blackouts through the restoration of electricity generation at Nkula Power Station.



Energy and Mining Minister Jean Mathanga disclosed the progress on Tuesday during a tour of Nkula Power Station, where she said the electricity interconnection between the two countries had been successfully tested.



However, the deal is yet to be finalised, with Mathanga saying the remaining discussions are centred on electricity tariffs to ensure that the imported power is affordable.



The proposed 50MW supply is expected to boost electricity availability on Malawi’s national grid, which has struggled to meet demand amid generation challenges.



Mathanga expressed optimism that prolonged blackouts would end by December once electricity generation at Nkula Power Station is restored, raising hopes for households and businesses struggling with unreliable power supply.



Meanwhile, Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) chief executive officer William Liabunya said spare parts for faulty generating machines were expected to arrive in Malawi before the end of October.



Liabunya said the delivery would pave the way for the restoration of 31MW of electricity, potentially increasing domestic generation and reducing pressure on the national grid.