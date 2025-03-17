A worker at Bigmart Mzimba Boma shop, Mphatso Phiri, has accused her employer of neglecting her after she sustained a workplace injury that left her with a Plaster of Paris (POP) cast.

Speaking to Malawi24, Phiri revealed that she was injured on February 1, 2025, while on duty. She was taken to Mzimba District Hospital, where she received medical treatment. However, since then, she claims her employer has not provided her with any financial or material support.

“I was injured at work, and to this day, they have not given me any assistance. I am struggling even to buy food. It is only kind-hearted people who are helping me,” Phiri lamented.

She further expressed her frustration, saying that despite dedicating her time to the shop, she feels abandoned in her time of need.

However, Walmart owner Kishan Rampariy did not deny the allegations. He stated that he would “do the needful.”

Some workers at the shop, who requested anonymity, confirmed Phiri’s claims and added that they also face challenges at work.

“Our colleague was indeed injured at work, and we feel sorry for her. Our wages are too low. We are requesting authorities to help us. We have no contractual agreements, and we are being fired without valid reasons,” they said.

Our investigation also revealed that Phiri and two of her colleagues do not have formal employment contracts with Bigmart, despite having worked there for a long time.

“We have no contractual agreement with the shop. We were simply told that we had been made permanent employees, but we never signed anything,” Phiri noted.

Recently, the Minister of Labour shut down some companies and shops due to poor management, unsafe working conditions, and low wages.

This case raises concerns about employee welfare and workplace safety standards in Malawi, as labour laws require employers to take responsibility for workplace injuries. It remains to be seen whether authorities will intervene in Phiri’s case.