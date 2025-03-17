Former Member of Parliament Allan Ngumuya has come forward to strongly refute claims linking the United Transformation Movement (UTM) and himself to the contentious Age Limit Bill debate.

His remarks follow social media reports, particularly from the Bakili Muluzi TV Facebook page, which suggested that various political actors were recruited by the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to push for the bill’s enactment.

Among those named was Kenneth Bwanali, a figure now at the centre of controversy.

In a series of messages, Ngumuya made it clear that Bwanali is neither a senior member of UTM nor affiliated with the party in any capacity.

“Kenneth Bwanali is not a senior member, and he is not UTM,” Ngumuya stated, dismissing any insinuations of Bwanali’s involvement in the party’s operations.

Ngumuya went further to declare that Bwanali is an imposter spreading misinformation, stating, “He is a fake, he is not real, and he is not part of UTM.

All that he writes and circulates on social media is fake news from other forums.

He is disowned by both me and the party.”

This strong rebuttal underlines Ngumuya’s commitment to setting the record straight amid rising political tensions in the country.

The Age Limit Bill has sparked heated debate in Malawi’s political circles, with critics arguing that its main purpose is to block former President Peter Mutharika from contesting in the 2025 elections.

Mutharika, who led Malawi from 2014 to 2020, has hinted at a potential comeback, a move that has unsettled some factions within MCP.

The bill is seen by many as an attempt to eliminate his chances of running, thereby reshaping the 2025 electoral landscape.

The controversy deepened when Bakili Muluzi TV published a list of alleged individuals recruited by MCP to spearhead the bill’s progress.

The list included prominent figures such as business mogul Leston Mulli, former MP Jessie Kabwila, Maxwell Thyolera, Kenneth Bwanali, Gift Chunga, George Mhone, Dr. George Chaima, Agape Khombe, Abraham David, and GVH Munika Jere.

Adding to the controversy, the post included the phone numbers of some individuals, raising serious privacy concerns.

According to the claims, the sponsors of Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, a potential presidential aspirant, along with MCP itself, are fearful of Mutharika’s influence and are allegedly working behind the scenes to ensure his disqualification through the Age Limit Bill.

However, neither MCP nor the named individuals have officially responded to these allegations, leaving room for speculation and further fueling political debate.

Ngumuya, however, has taken a firm stance against such allegations, making it unequivocally clear that UTM is not part of this scheme.

“He [Bwanali] must not confuse people.

The entire UTM is distancing itself from this fake news.

I have to say it on behalf of DK (Dr. Dalitso Kabambe) and the party too,” Ngumuya emphasized.

Ngumuya’s statement underscores the broader issue of misinformation in Malawi’s political landscape.

With the 2025 elections fast approaching, political propaganda, fake news, and unverified claims are expected to flood social media platforms, shaping public opinion and influencing voter perceptions.

The challenge for political parties and the public alike will be to separate fact from fiction to make informed decisions.

As of now, the Age Limit Bill remains a divisive issue.

While some argue that it is a necessary reform to ensure generational leadership change, others believe it is a strategic move by the ruling party to eliminate political competition.

The absence of clear communication from the government has only fueled uncertainty, making the upcoming political season even more unpredictable.

For now, one thing is clear—Allan Ngumuya and UTM have firmly disassociated themselves from Kenneth Bwanali and any claims suggesting their involvement in the Age Limit Bill debate.

Whether this will put an end to the speculation remains to be seen, but one can expect the political drama to continue as the 2025 elections draw nearer.