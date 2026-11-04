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Man held over chamba supply to pupils

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Mayamiko Empraim Jpg- Malawi24
Police in Dedza have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of supplying chamba to pupils at Kapalamula Primary School

Mayamiko Empraim is alleged to have supplied the drug to three learners aged between 13 and 15.

He is in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to answer a charge of being found in possession of cannabis sativa, the botanical name for chamba.

Dedza Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Beatrice Jefita said the matter came to light after a community policing outreach programme at the school, where officers taught learners about the dangers of drug and substance abuse.

One learner later told the head teacher that some pupils were smoking the drug, and the head teacher reported the matter to the police, who investigated and made the arrest.

Empraim comes from Kapalamula Village in Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza District.

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