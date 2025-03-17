The Malawi Police Service (MPS), through its spokesperson Peter Kalaya, has disclosed that Afraid Gangata has been arrested on allegations of fraudulently obtaining a certificate in 2018 from Chitowo Secondary School in Dedza District.

“Gangata was never a student at Chitowo Secondary School and did not sit for the Form Four examinations there, indicating that the certificate he has been using is fake,” Kalaya said.

He added that Gangata is expected to appear in court either today or tomorrow.

Kalaya dismissed claims that the arrest was politically motivated as the country prepares for elections this year.

Political analyst Thomas Chirwa has described Gangata’s arrest as ill-timed.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the central region has been charged under Section 319 of the Penal Code.