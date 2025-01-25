Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited has rewarded seven of its top-performing business development staff with an all-expenses-paid trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a token of appreciation for their exceptional achievements in 2024.

The seven staff members, who include Phillip Waluza, Kenneth Kaunda, Johnas Mwanja, Asa Mwalwanda, Emmie Madikhula, Jessy Nyasulu, and Grey Tewete, will spend a week in Dubai, a city renowned for its luxury shopping and ultramodern architecture.

The team achieved a remarkable business target in 2024, surpassing their annual goal by an impressive 44%. Additionally, each team member exceeded all their contracted Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

Phillip Waluza, Head of the Corporate Sales Business and one of the team members travelling to Dubai, expressed his gratitude to Old Mutual for the recognition and reward.

“This recognition inspires us to work even harder each year. I am truly grateful to Old Mutual for rewarding our efforts and providing such unique opportunities and experiences to celebrate our achievements,” Waluza said.

Rex Kadzongwe, Old Mutual’s Human Capital Executive, noted that the Dubai trip is just one of the incentives in the company’s robust rewards program.

“We have this program as our onshore trip, but we also have the offshore trips which include an all-expenses-paid trip overseas, accompanied by their spouses. We do all these to ensure that our staff are well rewarded for their efforts and motivated to keep working hard,” Kadzongwe explained.

In previous years, Old Mutual’s top performers have visited destinations such as Thailand, Namibia, and South Africa.