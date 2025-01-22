Women Judges Association of Malawi (WOJAM) has noted with concern the increased negativity towards the elderly and has since urged the citizens to respect their human dignity, saying they have the right to life.

Judge of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Ivy Kamanga, said this after WOJAM organized a media tour to Ntchisi to see a 94-year-old lady, Alice Catherine Kavwenje.

Judge Kamanga, who is also a WOJAM Trustee, said the association decided to name Kavwenje as a role model after appreciating her passion for child education.

She said Kavwenje single-handedly educated all her eleven children after her husband passed on in 1982.

Kamanga added that naming her a model for girls’ education was an honour, realising that some of her children went to university.

She, therefore, called on other women to emulate Kavwenje’s passion for education.

“We would like to write a book that shall tell the story of Gogo Kavwenje. We therefore appeal to people of goodwill to help us write this book,” Justice Kamanga said.

Kavwenje said she educated her children with the money she got after selling agricultural produce.

She said is proud that all her children completed their education and called upon single mothers to support their children’s education.

One of her daughters, Esther Kavwenje Nyirenda said she lost hope for education after her father died.

Kavwenje Nyirenda said it was her mother who worked hard to support her education to become a medical nurse.

She, therefore, owed her fortune to the mother who proved that she cared for her children’s future.

Nyirenda also hailed WOJAM for honouring her mother as a role model for girls’ education.