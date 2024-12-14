FCB Nyasa Big Bullets secured their place in the Castel Challenge Cup semifinals with a convincing 3-1 win over MMF Marines at Dedza Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

A strike each from Lloyd Aaron, Wongani Lungu, and Alick Lungu as Bullets maintained their 100% record in the competition with ten wins since its launch last season.

Up against another premier division side, The People’s Team faced a tough assignment again on the road against a side that was resilient and had vowed to upset the Blantyre giants.

It was Bullets who dominated a frantic start to the opening half and had a chance in the 11th minute through Maxwell Phodo, who saw his effort swerving across the goal before going out as there was no one from Bullets to pounce on Marines.

In the 15th minute, Wongani exchanged passes with Precious Phiri, but his goal-bound shot was blocked by Mortfort Khamula.

Bullets’ pursuit of a goal finally paid off in the 19th minute when Wongani set Aaron, who took down two opposition players before unleashing a thunderous shot outside the penalty box to beat Yes Nyirenda to his right-hand post to the top corner, 0-1.

The visitors almost doubled their lead in the 24th minute, but Phiri was just very unfortunate when his powerful header missed the upright with an inch from Chikumbutso Salima’s well-taken corner kick.

As Bullets kept on pressing, the hosts were under intense pressure, forcing Kenwood Nkhoma to bring in Isaac Kondowe for William Gama in the 25th minute.

Bullets should have made things worse for the hosts in the 35th minute through Alick’s freekick that almost went in, but Nyirenda was equal to the task with a save.

The hosts had their first opportunity in the 40th minute when Nickson Nyasulu blocked a goal-bound shot from Chimwemwe Kashoti to concede the first corner kick, which was well handled by Richard Chimbamba.

Bullets had to contend with the home side’s frantic search for the equalizer late in the game until the 42nd minute when Wongani Lungu doubled their lead.

Aaron turned from a scorer to a provider when he set Lungu for the second goal. The midfielder spotted Nyirenda out of his line and fired to the far post to double the advantage, 0-2.

The two-goal deficit, along with time running out in the opening half, put Bullets in the driving seat ahead of the second half.

But, soon after the half-time whistle, there was a heavy downpour that led to the delay of the second half.

The two teams had to wait for 40 minutes to resume the final half, and when they did, it was an entertaining half coupled with tempers that almost ruined the beautiful game.

51 minutes into the game, Bullets had a chance to increase their tally and put the game beyond Marines’ reach, but Salima hit a post from a freekick outside the penalty box.

The pitch was waterlogged, forcing Bullets to play long balls and, at the same time, avoid a repeat of what happened when they gave away a two-goal lead to Civil Service United under similar circumstances.

The hosts pulled one back in the 53rd minute. Alick fouled Innocent Kondowe to the left side. Ian Sumani stepped up to deliver an excellent cross that landed favourably at Alex Mbewe, who made a simple finish, 1-2.

This meant one thing; an encaustic end of the match, but at the same time, a nervous 40 minutes for Pasuwa’s men to either defend their slender lead or restore their two-goal cushion.

Indeed, Bullets did what was necessary in the 62nd in a brilliant fashion. Midfielder Aaron was fouled closer to the centre cycle. Alick was given the mantle of being in charge of the freekick to release a powerful shot that beat Nyirenda into the net, 1-3.

The second goal was all that Bullets needed to remove pressure from the hosts, who were not giving up and posed more of a threat when attacking from their right flank.

Pasuwa brought in Stanley Billiat and Babatunde Adepoju for Phodo and Ephraim Kondowe in the 67th minute to try to manage the game.

Marines were gifted the opportunity to reduce the arrears in the 70th minute through yet another set piece, but the delivery from Sumani was very poor.

This preceded a relatively quiet period, especially for Bullets, who were now losing possession to the opponents, forcing Pasuwa to replace Aaron and Wongani for Ernest Petro and, Yankho Singo in the 77th minute.

The hosts were winning more set pieces in dangerous areas, and they almost scored again in the 79th minute, but Chimbamba made a double save to keep his team in the driving seat.

Bullets suffered a setback in the 84th minute when Lungu was injured by Khamula, and he was replaced by Kenneth Pasuwa.

Things went from bad to worse for Bullets in the 86th minute when referee Kondwani Kamwendo flashed a straight red card on midfielder Frank Willard following a foul on Saad Wasie.

Despite playing with a one-man down, Bullets held on to secure an important win to set up a semifinal showdown against Mzuzu City Hammers at Kamuzu Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The first semifinal match will be played on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium between Mighty Mukuru Wanderers and giant killers, Leyman Panthers.