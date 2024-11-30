Silver Strikers FC are the TNM Super League champions for the first time in eleven years after beating Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

McDonald Lameck scored the only goal of the match in the 54th minute to officially end the title race with two games left to play.

The Nomads should blame themselves for failing to pounce on the Central Bankers who fielded a very defensive starting eleven, a clear indication of just looking for a draw to win the championship.

However, the area 47-based side got more than what they bargained for as they punished the Lali Lubani boys who will wait for another season to end their league drought as they lastly won the league in the 2017 season.

Thierry Tajong Samar was the weakest link for Wanderers as he squandered two clear-cut chances in the first half, and they were left to regret as they pushed themselves out of the race despite creating numerous chances.

Samar had a chance in the 20th minute when he received a pass from Isaac Kaliyati, but the striker fired wide from close range when the goal was wide open.

The striker missed again, this time around, sending his header wide from Kaliyati’s delivery from a corner kick.

At the other end, Daniel Sandukira and Misheck Selemani combined well to find Chinsisi Maonga, who could not believe it as he saw his attempt inside the six-yard box going over the crossbar.

After the recess, it only took nine minutes for the visitors to break the deadlock. Wisdom Mpinganjira lost possession to Uchizi Vunga, who released Lameck before firing at the goal to make it 0-1.

This goal brought momentum to the Bankers who were now controlling the game with possession football, and they should have doubled their lead when Chimwemwe Idana found Maonga, who fired wide.

Samar and Felix Zulu were replaced by Clement Nyondo and Francisco Madinga while Charles Chipala came in for Selemani for the Central Bankers.

Wanderers pressed towards the end of the match, but Silver stood firm to defend their goal and officially confirmed as the 2024 Super League champions since 2013.

The triumph means Peter Mponda has ended FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’s five-year dominance in the top-flight league.

The win saw Silver opening a ten-point lead over Wanderers with two games left to play. The Bankers have 64 points while Wanderers have 54 points. Both teams have played 27 games.

The Bankers won the 2013 season with 53 points. This championship means they have nine league titles, three more than Wanderers who have six league titles.

Bullets have 17 league titles to their name, making them the most successful team in Malawi.