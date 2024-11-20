Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja has responded to demands for her resignation, stating that her appointment is governed by law.

In response to a letter from concerned citizens led by Edwards Kambanje, Mtalimanja pointed out that the appointment of MEC members, including the chairperson, is regulated by Section 75 of the Constitution, which stipulates that the chairperson is appointed by the President following a nomination by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Mtalimanja told the concerned citizens under the banner ”the People Power Movement” that “Your concerns regarding the suitability of Honourable Justice Annabel Mtalimanja as Chairperson of the Commission should be directly addressed to the JSC.”

In his reaction, Kambanje described the response as regrettable and demonstrates a lack of accountability to the people of Malawi, saying instead of addressing the serious issues raised, Mtalimanja is deflecting responsibility, a stand he said erodes public confidence in her ability to lead effectively.

“We take this as an attempt to shift focus and avoid dealing with the core issue of competence and integrity within MEC,” reacted Kambanje. “However, we will not relent; we will follow the appropriate channels to ensure accountability. If that means engaging the Judicial Service Commission, we will do so while keeping public pressure alive.”

He added that they are now considering legal and advocacy measures to compel reforms and accountability in MEC, claiming the fight for transparency and fairness in the Malawi electoral process is far from over.

Apart from the People Power Movement, opposition parties, including the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), and United Transformation Movement (UTM), have expressed concerns about the MEC chairperson’s ability to manage the electoral process effectively.