A man was viciously attacked and left injured after being targeted by a group of youths from Msundwe while he was going about his business in the heart of Lilongwe on Wednesday, November 13th.

The assailants, who were reportedly hired to disrupt the ongoing protests, seemed to have mistaken the man for a protestor. He was subsequently rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital for medical attention.

Despite being a bystander with no involvement in the demonstrations, the man found himself caught in the violent wave sweeping through the capital.

The youths, identified as being from Msundwe, are suspected to have been hired by parties aiming to intimidate those involved in the protests, which were organized by opposition groups and civil society organizations.

Investigations have shown that the man was not part of the protest group but was simply carrying on with his daily activities. It appears that he became an unfortunate victim of the growing political violence, with the attackers targeting anyone they suspected to be a protestor.

This incident highlights the rising dangers of political violence in Malawi, where innocent civilians are increasingly finding themselves caught in the crossfire of partisan conflicts. Attacks like these not only undermine peace and stability but also threaten the fundamental rights of individuals to go about their business without fear of harm.

The assault has sparked outrage across the city, with calls for justice and an end to the culture of political violence. This disturbing event serves as a stark reminder that, in any democracy, violence and intimidation should never be tolerated as a means of expressing political views.