Vitumbiko Mumba made a historic commitment to the Northern Zone Basketball League (NOZOBAL), signing a groundbreaking K45 million sponsorship deal at the Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu on Friday.

This partnership, celebrated during a cocktail ceremony, marks a new era for basketball in Malawi’s Northern Region and aims to uplift the sport’s infrastructure and reach.

The sponsorship agreement will provide K15 million per season—a substantial increase from the previous K7 million annual support.

This major funding boost underscores Mumba’s dedication to advancing basketball standards and fostering long-term growth in the region.

In his remarks, Mumba emphasized that his support for NOZOBAL reflects his commitment to youth empowerment. He views basketball as a vehicle to engage young people in productive activities, steering them away from potentially harmful influences and encouraging them to make positive impacts in their communities.

Beyond the financial backing, Mumba announced plans to purchase land in Mzuzu to build a dedicated basketball court. This facility, once completed, will serve as a high-quality venue for games, training, and community events, further strengthening the sport’s foundation and accessibility in the region.

NOZOBAL’s General Secretary, Isaac Ndemela, expressed deep gratitude for Mumba’s support. He acknowledged the financial challenges the league has faced in recent years and described this sponsorship as a game-changer for the league’s future.

Ndemela pledged full transparency and accountability in managing the sponsorship funds, ensuring they benefit the league’s players and community.

Additionally, Ndemela shared his excitement over Mumba’s plan to construct a dedicated basketball court, emphasizing that this facility would enhance training and competition opportunities and provide a lasting asset for the league and its players.

The General Secretary of the Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL), Peter Gomani, also expressed appreciation for Mumba’s initiative, highlighting that BASMAL is committed to supporting NOZOBAL through technical guidance to maximize the sponsorship’s impact on the league.

With Mumba’s support, NOZOBAL is set to embark on a promising journey of growth and transformation, bringing hope and opportunity to Northern Malawi’s basketball community. The official league launch on November 10 is expected to be a landmark event, celebrating a new chapter in local sports and community engagement.