Former President of the Republic of Malawi, Arthur Peter Mutharika, has extended warm congratulations to the President-elect of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Through his Facebook page, APM indicated that Trump and him share the same interests in terms of development that benefits everyone.

Mutharika acknowledged Trump’s leadership and vision, which have resonated with the American people, demonstrating his ability to connect with the nation.

“Dear President-elect Donald J. Trump, on behalf of the Democratic Progressive Party – DPP, Gertrude and I extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on your election victory.

“Your leadership and vision for America have clearly resonated with the American people, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of your presidency on the global stage. As a fellow leader and advocate for democratic values, I commend your commitment to promoting economic growth, national security, and international cooperation. We share a mutual interest in fostering stronger ties between our parties and exploring opportunities for shared benefit,” indicated Mutharika.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader further reiterated that the DPP will return to government in September 2025 and is looking forward to future collaboration with Trump.

Meanwhile, Former United States President Donald Trump won the presidency again, defeating Democratic Party nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris in Tuesday’s election.