Shadric Namalomba, the spokesperson for Malawi’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), recently drew a comparison between the United States election and the political climate in Malawi.

Namalomba referenced the re-election of former U.S. President Donald Trump, seeing it as an example of citizens using their voting power to push for a leadership change when they feel let down by the government.

Namalomba expressed to Malawi24 his belief that this trend could inspire Malawians to do the same.

He argued that dissatisfaction with the current administration in Malawi is high, suggesting that citizens might look to past leadership for solutions.

Namalomba: Mutharika is returning.

“I specifically, have confidence that former President Peter Mutharika would be re-elected, just as Trump was in the United States,” he said.

However, not everyone shares Namalomba’s view. Political analyst Ernest Thindwa countered this perspective, stating that foreign election outcomes should not be used as predictors for Malawi’s political future.

Thindwa highlighted that each country has unique circumstances, and the upcoming Malawian election will be influenced more by local issues, such as the economy, social services, and leadership integrity, than by trends abroad.

Thindwa pointed out that Malawi’s political history, characterized by shifts between different parties and leaders, shows that citizens may prioritize specific needs rather than simply following global examples.

He emphasized that voter behaviour in Malawi is likely to be driven by their concerns about healthcare, education, and economic challenges rather than by events in other countries.