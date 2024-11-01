In a bizarre and tragic incident, a fisherman in Nsanje district lost his life after accidentally swallowing a live fish.

According to Village Head Dumba from Traditional Authority Tengani, Masundu Mereka, a resident of Bazhu village in Chief Mbenje’s area, met his untimely demise on Thursday evening while fishing in the Mpimbi River.

Mereka had caught a “Khakana” fish, but in a shocking turn of events, the fish wriggled free and jumped into his mouth, becoming lodged in his throat.

The incident caused severe bleeding from his mouth and nose.

Rushed to Tengani Hospital for medical assistance, Mereka was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the unpredictable dangers faced by fishermen in their daily work. The community mourns the loss of Masundu Mereka, a life cut short in a tragic accident.