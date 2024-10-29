Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has terminated the contract of the Malawi Senior Men’s National Football Team Coach Patrick Mabedi with immediate effect.

According to the statement posted on their official Facebook page, the termination is in line with resolutions of the FAM Emergency Committee held on 28th October 2024.

“The decision is based on the recommendations from the Technical Committee following the dismal performance of the Flames and subsequent failure to qualify for the Total Energies AFCON 2025,” read the statement.

FAM has assured all stakeholders that it will ensure seamless continuity in the Flames’ undertakings in the various competitions. FAM will be putting together a temporary technical panel that will lead the team into the next assignments until a substantive replacement is identified.

“We believe that stakeholders and the public will keep on rallying behind the Flames and continue to support our beloved National Team,” reads part of the statement.

The body thanked Mabedi for the contribution he made during the time he served as Flames’ Coach and wished the tactician all the best in his future endeavours.

In the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, his charges lost all the opening four matches and eventually ended their hopes of making it to Morocco next year.

Flames lost 3-2 at home to Burundi, 3-1 away to Burkina Faso, and two back-to-back defeats to Senegal, losing the first leg 4-0 before completing the double with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Bingu National Stadium.