Malawi’s very own Tabitha Chawinga took center stage at the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony, celebrating the world’s best football players.

Known for her exceptional career, including stints at prestigious clubs like Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, Chawinga has made a substantial impact on women’s football.

While Spain and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí claimed the top women’s award, Chawinga’s presence at the ceremony highlighted her growing global recognition.

Drogba takes a selfie with Chawinga

In the men’s category, Rodri of Manchester City secured the Ballon d’Or, edging out Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham. Madrid’s Dani Carvajal and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland rounded out the men’s top five.

Ranked 16th in the Ballon d’Or standings, Chawinga was also named to the UEFA Women’s Champions League Team of the Year for the 2023/24 season as the lead striker. She is the first Malawian to be nominated for Ballon d’Or.