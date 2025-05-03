Michelle Mwampashi Samuel, a 30-year-old audit professional and host of the popular “Wa Michelle” talk show, has launched her debut book, “The Power of Acceptance,” encouraging readers to overcome self-doubt and cultivate a mindset that fosters peace and fulfilment.

Launched in Blantyre on May 2, 2025, the book offers practical insights on embracing life’s uncertainties and setbacks. The book draws from her personal experiences and stories of resilient women who have overcome adversity, providing wisdom for navigating life’s complexities.

“The book encourages people to challenge their perceptions, overcome self-doubt and cultivate a mindset that fosters peace, joy and fulfilment whether you are seeking to improve your relationship, build inner peace or simply find a new approach to life challenges,” said Samuel.

Mwampashi Samuel further added that the new book also provides wisdom for navigating the complexities of the modern world.

“The Power of Acceptance” is expected to be available in various bookshops and selected retailers nationwide, with digital availability on Amazon also planned, offering readers easy access to the book.