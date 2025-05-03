The media fraternity in the country is mourning the death of journalist Martin Chiwanda, who, until his death, was the District Information Officer (DIO) for Machinga District.

The late Chiwanda died on Friday night at Machinga District Hospital after a short illness. He was 41.

Apart from serving as the DIO for Machinga District, Chiwanda also held the role of desk officer for Access to Information within the Machinga District Council.

Reacting to the news, Machinga District Commissioner Rodrick Mateauma described the death of Chiwanda as a major loss to the district, highlighting his role in driving development through strategic communication.

“We have lost one of the council’s key contributors—He made sure to do all the assignments given to him with all the diligence and expertise they deserved. He consistently generated ideas that supported the district’s growth,” said Mateauma.

Evance Chisiano, Deputy Regional Officer for the Malawi News Agency (MANA) in the Southern Region, praised Chiwanda’s work ethic and ambitions.

“Martin was a hardworking and dedicated professional who always went above and beyond in his role. His contribution to government communication and public information will be greatly missed,” said Chisiano.

Chiwanda is survived by a wife and two children.

Funeral proceedings are scheduled for Monday, with burial taking place in Kalonga Village, under Traditional Authority Ntonda, in Mangochi District.