New entrants Ekhaya FC have proven they are here to stay in the TNM Super League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Civil Service United at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre to make it two out of two wins.

The first half saw both sides exchanging possession, but neither team could capitalize on their chances. The deadlock was broken in the 67th minute when Wongani Kaponya scored the decisive goal of the match, giving Ekhaya FC the lead.

Despite Civil Service United’s efforts to reorganize and equalize in the last 15 minutes, the Cowboys who were written off as underdogs, held firm, earning them three crucial points.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Ekhaya FC, who have seamlessly transitioned into the top-flight league. With six points from two matches, they are currently tied for second position with Mighty Wanderers, trailing only on goal difference. Moyale Barracks and Karonga United also have six points, underscoring the intense competition in the league.

Ekhaya FC’s recent form has been nothing short of impressive, following up a 2-0 win over Mighty Tigers in their debut league match last week.

However, they have a crucial week ahead as they will travel up North for three league matches against Songwe Border United, Chitipa United and Mzuzu City Hammers.