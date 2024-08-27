A musician who is also UTM National Director for Youth Penjani Kalua (Fredokiss), has called on all bonafide UTM members and supporters not to be afraid and to have faith in themselves and for those who don’t have faith to pretend that they have faith, the party is moving forward.

Fredokiss has described the UTM as a generational Movement, advising all of its members and supporters to ignore the noises which are aimed at disrupting the party, encouraging all to register, each one taking one or two, to blow the trumpet.

Writing on his Facebook page, Fredokiss says the UTM family is an idea; an inferior idea will always bow down to a superior idea, urging fellow members to trust him that they will make it; it won’t be easy, but they will make it.

“They will try all tricks, they will belittle us, make fun of us, call us all sorts of names with some wearing UTM T-shirts, they will plan to infiltrate us but we shall make it still, let’s put our eyes forward, we are making it,” reads Fredokiss writings on the wall.

Fredokiss’s writings have come following the party’s split into two factions, one supporting Vice President Dr Michael Usi in drumming up support for President Lazarus Chakwera while the other side is with Patricia Kaliati and Felix Njawala and all the mourners rallying behind the departed Vice President Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima.

A UTM Governor for youth in Lilongwe, speaking on a strict condition of anonymity, has advised Dr Patricia Kaliati, Felix Njawala, Newton Kambala, Dalitso Kabambe and Mathews Mtumbuka and others not to be shaken by accusations coming from MCP media team for the party to be divided and follow Usi to the MCP.

The source has noted with grave concern that a day cannot pass not reading and hearing insulting and castigating words against UTM Secretary General Dr Patricia Kaliati on the claims that she is refusing to join Dr Usi on the side of President Chakwera and MCP.

He has appealed to the UTM Executive to organize an urgent elective convention so that those whose legs are MCP are relieved of their duties to concentrate with the MCP for it to bounce back into government only if God above allows that, but Malawians are saying, “no” to MCP again.

“Even if all UTM senior members are tempted to join MCP, no UTM member will follow them; UTM has grown big, joined by a new party “, Chikangawa Forest” whose members are from all political parties in Malawi, including the MCP,” said the source.

The source has advised the MCP not to underrate a strong force of UTM and Chikangawa forest party, saying they will be jointly conducting candlelight memorial services in honour of the departed Saulosi Chilima and eight others, whose deaths have seen no commission of inquiry instituted by the government to this day.