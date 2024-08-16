As one way of ending illegal fishing in Nkhata Bay District, the Council, together with Ripple Africa through the Department of Fisheries, has burned over 60,000 illegal fishing gear that was confiscated at different fishing camping sites in Lake Malawi worth K40 million.

Nkhata Bay District Commissioner, Rodgers Newa told Malawi24 that good working relationships with partners have intensified patrols along the lake.

“We have a lot of illegal fishing gear on Lake Malawi that is not acceptable within the framework of the Fisheries Act. This affects our efforts in fish management. As a control measure, we intensified patrols, identified illegal fishers, and confiscated the gear, and the law provides that we need to burn them so that they are not found on the lake,” Newa said.

According to Newa, these illegal fishing gears harvest immature fish, which is making the district lose a lot of fish, which affects the revenue collection of the council.

Country Director for Ripple Africa, Force Ngwira, expressed his commitment to continue supporting the council with resources through their fish conservation program.

‘Our role is to support Nkhata Bay District Council financially because for the fisheries department to go for patrols and confiscate these illegal fishing gear, they need resources, and we remain committed to supporting them,” Ngwira said.

According to Ngwira, most illegal fishing gear was confiscated by Beach Village Committees and Fisheries Associations, a sign that the level of compliance with fishing gear is now very high through civic education in these community structures.

Chairperson for Mkumbira Beach Village Committee Andrew Kamanga said they will keep on carrying on their role of sensitizing the masses in the district on responsible fishing and appealed for continued support from the government and developmental partners.

Different stockholders witnessed the burning process at the Nkhafu damping site in the area of Senior Chief Mkumbira.