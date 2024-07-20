Out of 720 new cases recorded by the Ombudsman office, 21% of them were from female complainants, compared to 14% in 2022.

The office says the outcome has been attributed to community sensitization carried out during mobile accountability clinics, public rallies, and other events.

In 2023, the office was responsible for handling 3,467 complaints, and 2707 of them were carried over from the previous year, as stated by the office.

In addition to that, there were 760 new complaints, and only 208 were admitted for investigation. 453 were closed due to various reasons like lack of merit and evidence.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman’s office is currently presenting its 2023 annual report to the legal affairs committee of parliament.

The Office of the Ombudsman is a public body established under the Malawi Constitution section 123 to investigate any cases where it is alleged that a person has suffered injustices and it does not appear that there is any remedy reasonably available by way of appeal from the court or where there is no other practicable remedy.

An Ombudsman/Ombudsperson assists with the fair and expeditious resolution of complaints in an impartial, confidential and independent manner. Services are free of charge and the Ombudsman/person is not a representative of the person raising the complaint or the organization bees complaining.

The Ombudsman shall give priority to complaints filed against high-ranking government officials and/or those occupying supervisory positions, complaints involving grave offences as well as complaints involving large sums of money and/or properties.