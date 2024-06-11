In a solemn address to the nation, Malawi’s President, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima and eight others in a plane crash.

Confirming the discovery of the wreckage in the Nkhungwa area of Chikangawa forest with no survivors, President Chakwera mourned the loss, emphasizing the significant contribution of Dr. Chilima to the nation.

The President, visibly moved by the news, hailed Dr. Chilima as a distinguished figure who served the nation wholeheartedly.

Reflecting on his time working alongside the late Vice President, President Chakwera described it as a profound honor, acknowledging Dr. Chilima’s dedication and wisdom during their four years together.

“Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima was not only a good man but also a devoted father, husband, and patriot,” remarked President Chakwera. “His leadership and courage were a beacon of inspiration to us all,” said the president.

In addition to Dr. Chilima, President Chakwera extended condolences to the families of the other eight individuals who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Describing them as esteemed members of the nation, he acknowledged their contributions and the profound impact of their loss on the people of Malawi.

Among those lost in the crash were Lucas Kapheni, Chisomo Chimaneni, Shanil Dzimbiri, Dan Kanyemba, Abdul Lapukeni, Colonel Sambalopa, Major Selemani, and Major Aidin. Their passing leaves a void in the hearts of many and a somber reminder of the fragility of life.