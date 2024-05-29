The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has concluded Phase 8 of the National ID Outreach and Community Death Registration exercise in Lilongwe City and Blantyre City on 28th May 2024.

According to the statement released by NRB, this marks the end of the national ID outreach registration exercise.

Despite the end of the outreach registration exercise, NRB will continue the registration of citizens at the NRB offices as it remains a continuous process.

“Citizens can still access registration services at NRB District Registration Offices or selected Post Offices in all districts nationwide,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further noted that there will be a mop-up registration exercise in all 28 districts. This exercise aims to register all eligible citizens who did not participate during the Outreach Registration exercise.

According to NRB, the mop-up registration exercise is set to begin in June 2024 and will be a nationwide exercise that will cover all the centers in all districts in the country for four months.

NRB will be distributing National Identity cards to citizens who registered during the Outreach Registration Exercise, as well as to those who registered previously but have not yet received their cards.