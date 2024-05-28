The Mzuzu University is still holding in limbo thousands of its alumni who had to formally leave the university with the coveted paper that opens doors to some. Pending graduates of the university have raised concerns, accusing the management of the university of upside down priorities.

They highlight that the university has chosen to focus on a research dissemination conference scheduled for June 5th and 6th, 2024, over holding the much-awaited graduation ceremony.

A letter obtained by Malawi24 reveals the frustration of the Mzuni pending graduates, labeling the management’s actions as indicative of leadership failure.

They criticize the delay in communicating the graduation date, despite earlier promises of a Senate meeting on May 15th, 2024.

Adding to the discontent, stakeholders note that the university’s plea for funding for the research conference suggests financial strain, making the prospect of a timely graduation ceremony seem unlikely.

This delay is particularly problematic for pending graduates seeking employment and scholarship opportunities, who require official documentation from the university.

The aggrieved parties plan to appeal to the University’s Chancellor, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, urging intervention to address the situation and potentially remove certain members of the university administration.

In response, Mzuzu University’s deputy vice chancellor, Professor Wapulumuka Mulwafu, defends the importance of the research conference.

He explains that it aims to tackle the university’s challenges in disseminating research findings and hopes to contribute to Malawi’s long-term vision.

Mulwafu highlights the university’s lack of a journal and previous absence of research dissemination conferences, which have forced scholars to seek external outlets for publishing, incurring both financial and accessibility barriers.

Despite initial plans for graduation sessions on May 17th and December 13th, 2024, the university’s focus has shifted to addressing research dissemination challenges, sparking dissatisfaction among students and stakeholders alike.