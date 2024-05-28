A local non-governmental organization, Joy Abilities Empowerment (JAE) has decried inadequate information on Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRH), especially among people living with disabilities in the country.

The organization’s project officer, Limbani Kambauwa lamented that in most cases, people living with various forms of disabilities find it hard to access information on SRH, a development which affects their health.

In a quest to change the status quo, the organization has trained media practitioners in Salima District on how best they can inclusively report on the topic.

Kambauwa described the media as an important agent in bringing positive change in the communities, hence imparting skills and knowledge to the scribes.

One of the participants in the training, Ousman Kaliat of Times Group described the training as a milestone in inclusive reporting on SRH.

“For a long time, as media practitioners, we have been reporting about SRH issues without the much-needed knowledge. To add on that, we did not have a clear understanding of what issues we can incorporate or not when we are reporting issues regarding our friends living with various forms of disabilities,” Kaliati said.

JAE is implementing a sexual reproductive and health rights project targeting women in the area of Senior Chief Kalonga in Salima District with financial support from the Abilis Foundation.