President and Commander in Chief of Muvi wa Chilungamo Revolutionary Party (MRP) Bantu Saunders Jumah, has urged African governments to work as one in protecting Burkina-Faso’s President Captain Ibrahim Traore claiming that the imperialists are not happy with the way Burkina-Faso has developed under his control.

Jumah said Traore, who is a Revolutionary, came to power in Burkina-Faso through a military coup and has proved to the outside world that in his 3 years in power, the people of Burkina-Faso are happy to be with him as their president and do not want their country to be handed over to the civilian rule.

He said the continent of Africa is now faced with a wind of change which has started in West Africa with Revolutionary leaders in Mali, Niger, Burkina-Faso and Senegal saying very soon, African countries will all be ruled by Revolutionaries from the hands of the imperialists.

Speaking through his facebook page widely read by millions of people in Malawi and Africa, Jumah said Africa is not developing because of using a broken wood idea that the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) are the only trusted institutions providing loans to Africa governments for their development projects.

Burkina-Faso’s President Captain Ibrahim Traore needs protection – Jumah

Jumah has noted with great concern that these two institutions have been at the forefront of advising African leaders to devalue their local currencies laying off workers and allow presidents to fly first class, sleep in 7-star hotels and have never complained about bloated cabinets in African countries.

He said in Malawi, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has been blaming the DPP for messing up the country promising to fix the broken systems in government but instead, he is fixing nepotism, tribalism, regionalism, political violence and corruption.

The MRP President has warned President Chakwera that when he sees the person he defeated coming to challenge him, he should know that this time, he will be defeated advising him to learn to accept his own mistakes for Malawians to trust him.

“Arrest political violence perpetrators in Mponela and Lilongwe, you will be forgiven and trusted, but failing which, Malawians have lost their trust in you as their President,” said Jumah.

He has advised Malawians that justice, politics and courts are not on their side, they need to flee themselves by going to vote in 2025 with a mindset change coming from arrogance, violence and lies saying when they reach the ballot box, they should not look at money but the country’s future.

Jumah said the wind of change is continuing to blow all over Africa advising Malawians that if they need justice, they should vote for a Revolutionary leader Bantu Saunders Jumah said Malawi should not be left alone in settling for a Revolutionary leader.