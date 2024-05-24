Football Association of Malawi General Secretary Alfred Gunda is leading a delegation of four officials at the inaugural Cosafa Technical Study Group (TSG) Symposium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The symposium is aimed at elevating the standard of football in the region and creating a conducive environment for world-class tournaments at all age-group levels.

The other Malawian participants at the symposium are Technical Director Benjamin Kumwenda, Flames Head Coach Patrick Mabedi and Lovemore Fazili.

The TSG forms part of the Cosafa Delegations in each football tournament and is responsible for analysing the football on display in terms of the team systems, formations, style of play and the individual performance of players.

They select players of the matches, the best team and coach of the tournament and the competition individual awards among other duties.

According to a statement released by Cosafa, the symposium which will run for two days from Thursday 23rd May to Friday 24th May, has brought together General Secretaries, Technical Directors and Coaches from the regional Member Associations as well as present and former players from selected countries who will among other things take part in the panel discussions and also go through the presentations by top experts in Sports Psychology Sports Science and Performance Analysis.

“We continue to strive to further our mandate to provide world-class development initiatives in the Southern African region and this TSG symposium is another huge step forward for COSAFA.”

“We pride ourselves on hosting world-class tournaments from the Under-15 age group up to the senior national teams, and we always try to take forward the learnings from these to improve on and off the pitch in the future.

“The TSGs at our tournaments are vital for our region to keep up with the latest football trends and help our teams be more competitive on a continental and global level.

“We are delighted to have such a distinguished group of speakers and panellists that will provide expert knowledge and their vast experience of many decades in the game,” reads part of the Cosafa statement.

Pic: Benjamin Kumwenda

Source: FAM