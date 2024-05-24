The Parents Teachers Association(PTA) for Mzimba secondary school has called upon alumni and other well-wishers to assist in the rehabilitation and construction of new infrastructure at the institution which is congested as it has few hostels.

PTA Chairperson, Pastor Thomson Majawa, says currently the school has over 700 students when it was designed and constructed to accommodate only 250 students.

“The school is facing so many challenges, including poor structures that need to be rehabilitated; we need to add on the hostels; currently, our school is accommodating over 700 students against the required number of 250. We are calling upon well-wishers to help us rehabilitate the school,” said Majawa.

Pastor Majawa made the call on the sidelines of a press briefing the association held to explain the fate of 25 students who the school rusticated over disciplinary issues and who will be readmitted next week.

Meanwhile, Francis Liyati, a social commentator has appreciated the call by the PTA for well-wishers to assist in the construction of more infrastructure at the school which was established in 1965.

Said Liyati: “It’s high time that as Malawians, we establish an education basket fund in our councils so that people can contribute towards education. It’s not only Mzimba Secondary Schools that may have high enrollment rates that drive congestion, he said.

Mzimba Heritage Association, through its general secretary, Kingsley Jere, has pledged to mobilize the resources to bring back the glory of the school.

Mzimba Secondary School was established in 1965, and it has produced various professionals who are working in different departments in government and the private sector.